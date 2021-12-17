JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,928. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

