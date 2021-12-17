JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target to €36.00

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.