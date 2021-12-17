JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.
Shares of INNV stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. InnovAge has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
