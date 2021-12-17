JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. InnovAge has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. Equities analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

