JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to 140.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

RYCEY opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

