JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$21.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

AQN stock opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.16 and a 1 year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

