JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.23.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

