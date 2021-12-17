JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Neutral

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBIO. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 375.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

