JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $70.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of PTON opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 76,958 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

