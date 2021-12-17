JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$210.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

