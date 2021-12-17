JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Overweight

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Alumina has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

