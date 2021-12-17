JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Overweight

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $2,690.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,620.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,164.91 on Wednesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,364.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,298.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

