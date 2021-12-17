JUST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $319.03 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $401.45 million and approximately $319.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.27 or 0.08264156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,872.29 or 1.00163652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

