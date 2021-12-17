Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,136.17.

GRUB stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 163,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $67,747,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $290,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

