Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,296.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $10.76. 2,418,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

