Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $10.11 on Friday. Kaspien has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $63.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSPN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kaspien by 273.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kaspien by 87.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaspien by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

