Kenneth Sadowsky Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COCO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,287. Vita Coco Company Inc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

