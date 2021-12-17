Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

