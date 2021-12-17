Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in State Street by 110.2% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,968,000 after acquiring an additional 515,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in State Street by 5,228.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 499,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

