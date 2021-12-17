Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.