Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $635.73 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.90 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $645.76 and its 200-day moving average is $594.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,830,830. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

