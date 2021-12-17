Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 950 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

