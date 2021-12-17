Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Separately, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISCB stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

