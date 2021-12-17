Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 99.4% in November

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,577. The stock has a market cap of $710.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD.

