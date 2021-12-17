Khoury Mohammad El Purchases 50,000 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QTNT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,237. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 545,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

