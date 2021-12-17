Kidpik (PIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of PIK opened at $7.19 on Friday. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

