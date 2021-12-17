Kidpik (PIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of PIK opened at $7.19 on Friday. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.49.
About Kidpik
See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.