Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.38. 6,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

