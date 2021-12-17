Kin Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Kin has a total market cap of $137.31 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00232514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00136950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.14 or 0.00543450 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,659,752,175 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.