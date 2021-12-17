Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 571 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.96. 28,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $163.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

