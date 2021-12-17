Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kingfisher stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

