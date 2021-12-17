Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.48 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 567.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

