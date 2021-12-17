Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.43).

KCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.40) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €7.13 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.16).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.