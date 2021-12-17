Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

