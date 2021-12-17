Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $34.52

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $35.47. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 14,556 shares trading hands.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

