Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

