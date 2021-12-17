Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.