Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $10,068,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.84. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $138.04 and a 1-year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

