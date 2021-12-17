Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.