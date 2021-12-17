Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.