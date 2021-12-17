Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 996 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $94.42 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

