Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.13 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,724,563 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 94,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,982,278.45).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

