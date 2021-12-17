Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report $30.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $31.10 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $135.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $135.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.20 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

KRUS traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 1,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

