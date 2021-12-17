KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYNC traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.01. 88,779,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,856,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

