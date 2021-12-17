L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.93. 3,226,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average is $224.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.