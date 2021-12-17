L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $260.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.83.

Shares of LHX opened at $210.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

