LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 283,000 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,779. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.