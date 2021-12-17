LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $62.78 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.94. The company had a trading volume of 146,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The firm has a market cap of $264.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $643.40 and a 200 day moving average of $618.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.