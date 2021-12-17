LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.09% of Oatly Group worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $9,396,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.43.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 7.93. 41,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 7.55 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of 16.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

