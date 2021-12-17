LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,927 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $85,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

TFC traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 119,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

