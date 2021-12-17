LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 14,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Datadog were worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 54.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,864,145 shares of company stock worth $470,569,495. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. 44,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,843. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,171.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.