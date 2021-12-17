LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 417 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

